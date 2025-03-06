Bonginkosi Khanyile to stand trial for allegedly inciting public violence [VIDEO]

He submitted a doctor's note stating he was unable to attend court because he was unwell due to burnout.

Former MK party Youth League (MKYL) national coordinator and alleged July 2021 unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile is expected to stand trial on Thursday.

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after his no-show on Monday and was subsequently arrested.

However, he submitted a doctor’s note stating he could not attend court because he was unwell due to burnout.

The alleged July unrest instigator is facing charges of inciting public violence in the 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

Ill health

With the gallery packed with MK Party members, Khanyile cited ill health and bad weather for his no-show.

“The following day, I came to this very same court to explain the reasons for my absence on Monday. I also contacted the investigating officer, who told me to come to the police station because there was already a warrant of arrest issued against me. I did just that and went to him, and I was arrested.”

Trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Khanyile’s appearance was a result of his failure to appear in court on Monday

“A warrant of arrest was subsequently issued for his arrest, and he was arrested on 04 March 2025. Following the enquiry, the court reinstated his bail, after its provisional forfeiture. The court’s condition was that the trial start on 06 March 2025.

“The case was adjourned for that reason,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Inciting violence

In the run-up to the polls, Khanyile allegedly publicly threatened that there would be no elections if former president Jacob Zuma or the MK party were prevented from contesting the elections.

He was later removed from his position as a youth leader in the party and given a suspended R150 000 fine by the electoral court for incitement.

It is alleged that Khanyile made a public announcement in contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

“The essence of the announcement was to instigate the citizens of South Africa to protest and commit acts of violence all over the country should the political party of his choice not be on the ballot paper,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“The announcement also implied that the citizens of the country must gather together and loot the country, as they had done in July 2021.”

