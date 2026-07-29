Boschkop man in court for allegedly infecting girlfriend with HIV

The accused intentionally infected her because he did not want her to be with another person.

A 47‑year‑old Boschkop man has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on an attempted murder charge after allegedly concealing his HIV status and intentionally infecting his girlfriend.

It is alleged that the accused, who has not been named, and the complainant were in a relationship between October 2025 and June 2026.

Status

During this period, the accused allegedly misrepresented his HIV status to the complainant, informing her that he was HIV negative.

On 26 June 2026, it is alleged that the complainant discovered antiretroviral (ARV) medication in the accused’s bag and confronted him about it.

Infected

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the accused allegedly admitted that he was HIV positive and informed her that he had intentionally infected her because he did not want her to be with another person.

“On 25 July 2026, the complainant underwent an HIV test at a medical facility and was informed that she had tested positive for HIV. The following day, she reported the matter to the police. The accused was subsequently arrested on the same day at their place of residence.”

The matter was postponed to 03 August 2026 for the obtaining of bail information and the accused remains in custody.

Rape kit shortage

Meanwhile, the DA has taken legal action against the Acting Police Minister, Feroz Cachalia, over a looming rape kit shortage in the Western Cape, warning survivors could be denied crucial forensic testing from 1 August.

The party formally, through its lawyers, placed Cachalia on notice to respond to the crisis regarding the supply of D1 (for adults) and D7 (for children) forensic evidence collection kits (“rape kits”) in the Western Cape.

DA NCOP member on security & justice Dominique Jeftha said the party has learnt that Saps will not have rape kits to administer crucial testing of rape victims beyond 1 August in the Western Cape.

However, the police ministry has dismissed the DA’s allegations. On Tuesday, the acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, reassured South Africans that there was no shortage of adult or child rape evidence collection kits across the country.

“Rape evidence collection kits are available throughout the country, and additional kits are currently being distributed as part of ongoing procurement and replenishment processes. These deliveries are proceeding as planned to ensure that facilities remain adequately stocked and that services to victims are not interrupted,” said Cachalia in a statement.