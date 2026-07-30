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Fresh ‘serious’ allegations pull Andrea Johnson back to Madlanga commission

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By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

3 minute read

30 July 2026

10:56 am

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The commission will formally recall Johnson to respond to the new claims.

Idac Drushantha Ramsamy Johnson

Former Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 28 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson is set to return to the Madlanga commission following the emergence of new allegations that surfaced just as her testimony concluded.

Johnson had just completed six days on the stand on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, where she faced rigorous questioning from commissioners about her leadership of Idac, a specialised unit within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

During her testimony, she was questioned on several high-profile matters, including Idac’s investigation into Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo relating to the appointment of former BMW employee Dineo Mokwele to a brigadier post and suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola’s prosecution.

The commission also examined the unit’s probe into the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), as well as Johnson’s relationship with senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan.

Allegations against Andrea Johnson emerge at Madlanga commission

However, proceedings took a new direction on Thursday, 30 July, when the commission resumed hearings with a different witness.

It was revealed that Idac state advocate Drushantha Ramsamy had come forward with “serious” allegations implicating Johnson, who recently resigned as Idac’s investigating director.

Evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube told the commission that these claims only came to light during Johnson’s testimony, after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, alerted the inquiry to disclosures made by Ramsamy.

Segeels-Ncube added that Ramsamy’s formal statement had only been completed late on Wednesday night.

“Her intention was in any event to make this disclosure under protected disclosure after Advocate Johnson gave her evidence.

“But given that Advocate Johnson had implicated her in these proceedings, she thought that [the] correct process to follow would be to come to us with that evidence,” the evidence leader told the commission.

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In light of these developments, the commission will formally recall Johnson to respond to the new claims.

A Rule 3 notice is expected to be issued to the former Idac head, compelling her to address the allegations raised.

Read more on these topics

Andrea Johnson Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Madlanga commission National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

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