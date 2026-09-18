Boxer Zolani Tete murder accused denied bail

Alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana and Sinebhongo Qase returned to the dock before the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape.

Former boxing champion Zolani Tete’s alleged killers have been denied bail.

Alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana and Sinebhongo Qase returned to the dock at the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday, where the court handed down the decision.

The pair are among four men facing eight charges linked to Tete’s murder. The other two men, accused of carrying out the shooting, have already abandoned their bail applications.

Magistrate Anton Pretorius considered Goqwana’s paraplegic medical condition in relation to his bail application.

Judgment

Goqwana argued that his severe health limitations and need for complex daily medical assistance constituted “exceptional circumstances”.

However, Magistrate Pretorius made it clear that bail cannot be granted on ordinary grounds.

“The mere fact that a circumstance is favourable to an accused does not make it exceptional. The circumstance must be unusual, or must exist to an exceptional degree,” he said.

Evidence

He emphasised that courts must weigh all evidence carefully.

“Exceptional circumstances are something unusual, extraordinary, remarkable, peculiar, or different. Ordinary factors, even when combined, do not automatically become exceptional.”

On medical grounds, Pretorius ruled that inadequate treatment in custody is not enough.

“A complaint concerning inadequate medical treatment in custody does not necessarily make release on bail the appropriate remedy.”

Hospital

While one facility could not meet the applicant’s medical needs, Pretorius noted that St Albans Correctional Centre has a hospital section.

“The applicant has not placed evidence before this court establishing that St Albans cannot adequately address his medical needs,” he said, adding there was no medical proof that the applicant’s condition would deteriorate if transferred or kept in custody.

Pretorius concluded that the applicant failed to prove truly exceptional circumstances, and bail could not be justified.

Murder

Tete was killed on 21 August after allegedly being attacked by two armed men outside his Mdantsane home.

A 27-year-old woman, who was described as Tete’s girlfriend, was seriously wounded during the shooting, while the former champion’s three young children were not injured.

Kolisa and Gangala stand accused of carrying out the shooting.

Hitmen

According to the state, Qase allegedly served as an intermediary, connecting the suspected hitmen to the alleged plot to kill Tete.

Investigating officer Nkululeko Mtati’s affidavit also links Goqwana to the alleged murder, with Goqwana accused of believing that Tete was behind a July 2025 shooting that left him paralysed and dependent on a wheelchair.

He allegedly believed that Tete had targeted him in retaliation for his alleged relationship with the former champion’s estranged wife, Thulisa.