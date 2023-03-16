Lesufi could face criminal charges if he continues to backpedal from AfriForum apology

Faizel Patel

AfriForum has succeeded in making Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s apology relating to claims that the group attempted to assassinate him and stalked his children an order of court.

The lobby group succeeded in obtaining the court order in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Court order

AfriForum decided to make the settlement reached with Lesufi in October 2021 a court order after Lesufi denied in the media, after the settlement, that he had apologised and continued to make false allegations about AfriForum.

Lesufi did not oppose AfriForum’s application.

An AfriForum media release, which was made part of the court order, included a paragraph that claimed to express Lesufi’s initial regret.

“The Member of the Executive Committee, Mr Panyaza Lesufi (‘MEC’) regrets that he had made utterances on 24 November 2019, that gave the impression that AfriForum had attempted to assassinate him and had been stalking his children. In consequence, the MEC retracts those utterances.”

Criminals charges

Speaking to The Citizen, Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, said the group welcomes the court order.

“The problem we had when we signed the agreement was that [we assumed] both parties would stick to it. But then unfortunately Mr. Lesufi started backpedaling and he said he’ll apologise to nobody.”

It is for this reason that AfriForum approached the court.

“This reason for this is now if he again backpedals on the agreement, it will be contempt of court. So, hopefully this will be enough reason for him to stick to the agreement because we can criminally charge him for contempt of court if he does not stick to this decision by the court.

“We are very happy about that and hopefully this would be the end of the matter,” Kriel said.

Public debate

Kriel said while the lobby group welcomes debate, there has to be a limit.

“AfriForum is in favour of public debate, but blatant lies about serious matters, assassination attempts and the stalking of children are no longer debate, but unlawful behaviour that cannot be tolerated by AfriForum,” Kriel added.

Lesufi assassination remarks

Lesufi, who was Gauteng Education MEC at the time, made the remarks during a departmental press conference in November 2019.

Lesufi said during the 2019 conference that AfriForum had been “following” him and his family, and that they tried to “assassinate” him.

“I don’t mind you attacking me, but leave my children and my family out of it. There’s no need for you to follow my family … and my children to school,” he said on live television, adding he had opened cases with the Hawks which had “gone dormant”.

Lesufi reaction

The Citizen tried to contact Lesufi, but he made it clear on two different occasions that he does not want to speak The Citizen without providing reasons for this.

