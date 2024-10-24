Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay to compel court to drop charges

Former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former sports, arts, and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has joined his co-accused, ex-EOH executive Jehan Mackay, in calling for the charges against them to be dismissed.

The two are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

Out on R30,000 bail, they are facing corruption charges for alleged contraventions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

It is alleged that Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa, amounting to R1.6 million, between April 2015 and February 2018, in the form of cash, luxury accommodation, and other benefits.

Delays

Kodwa and Mackay intend to plead not guilty during the trial.

During their last appearance, State prosecutor Neville Mogagabe confirmed that Andrew Chauke, the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Johannesburg, received Mackay’s interlocutory application to have all his charges dismissed on 19 September.

“The decision has not been made as yet and as a result, the state will still be requesting for a remand for the outcome of the representations in respect of accused one,” Mogagabe said.

Last month during court proceedings, Kodwa’s legal counsel Advocate Zola Majavu expressed his discontent over the continuous delays.

“Every single day that passes, the prejudice – real or perceived- regarding my client is significant. Wherever he goes, he’s a skelm who’s taken some money corruptly. We are ready. We want our day in court.”

Shortcomings

Speaking to the media following the postponement, Majavu stressed that the state’s case had “shortcomings” and was “palpably weak” having gone through the 1 351 page docket as well as the charge sheet.

Kodwa resigned as a member of parliament (MP) of the African National Congress (ANC) in July following his corruption case.

In addition, Kodwa also stepped aside as a member of ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

