Chuene Clinic attack: More charges expected against Limpopo suspect as case postponed

The additional charges are pending police investigations and DNA results.

The suspect accused of kidnapping and raping two nurses working at Chuene Clinic in Limpopo will remain in custody for an extended period after his case was postponed.

The 27-year-old man appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the Chuene Clinic incident, which allegedly occurred on 10 January.

He is facing charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The accused, who was released on parole in November last year, was arrested at his home in Feke village, Ga-Maja, located in the Capricorn district.

ALSO READ: Two nurses kidnapped for 4 hours and raped in Limpopo clinic attack

A stolen 9mm pistol and nine live rounds of ammunition were seized during the arrest.

Additionally, police recovered items including laptops, smartphones, a panga, and cash.

It is alleged that the suspect is linked to multiple crimes in the Lebowakgomo area, including a house robbery, attempted murder in Ga-Molepo and an attempted business robbery at Ga-Thaba Clinic.

The accused also allegedly shot a 10-year-old girl during a house robbery and rape incident at Fynbos village.

Chuene Clinic suspect in court

Speaking outside the court, Limpopo Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego told local community members that additional charges could be added.

“They are still going to charge him, but there are investigations and all other protocols that need to be followed before they can do that.

“Rest assured, we have confidence in the police because within seven days they have managed to catch this person, and we will be working with them to ensure that he is charged with his other crimes.

“As we have heard, he didn’t just terrorise the clinic only; he terrorised the whole community,” the MEC said on Monday.

Mashego confirmed that the case was postponed to 9 April 2025 for further investigations.

READ MORE: Suspect who abducted, raped two nurses at Chuene Clinic in Limpopo was out on parole

The suspect cannot be identified pending an identity parade.

Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe has since expressed confidence in the strength of the case against the accused.

“We have concrete evidence, ranging from recoveries that we have made from the suspect’s house. We have linked him to different crime scenes.

“Remember, this man in every crime scene that he went to, he was taking cellphones, he was taking gadgets,” she told the media.

Hadebe added that the police are awaiting DNA results as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Thereafter, we will be the happiest people in terms of solving our case,” she concluded.

No bail

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Limpopo has called on the court not to grant the suspect bail “as one form of immediate justice [for] the affected nurses who are still admitted to the hospital, battling to recover from this horrific incident”.

“Denosa maintains its call for the Department of Health to strengthen security in all healthcare facilities, which includes the installation of CCTV cameras, beams, and fixing of unlocked doors,” the organisation said in a statement.

Concern over GBV crimes

Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) condemned the “heinous crime”, stating that the accused’s arrest provides “a glimmer of hope for accountability” in a country plagued by gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“While this development is welcome, it does not erase the broader, grim reality of the epidemic of GBVF in South Africa.

“The attack on these nurses, who serve selflessly on the frontline of healthcare, underscores a deeper crisis in our society — one that normalises and perpetuates violence against women,” the organisation said.

READ MORE: ‘GBV can’t be a norm in SA’: Minister Chikunga vows justice for Shana Balie [VIDEO]

Saftu highlighted that South Africa remains one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman.

“Statistics on GBVF paint a horrifying picture, with rape, domestic violence, and femicide rates remaining alarmingly high despite numerous policies and interventions.”

The organisation added that the culture of impunity for GBVF perpetrators must end, requiring urgent, comprehensive action at all levels of society.

“The arrest of the suspect in this case must mark a turning point. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”