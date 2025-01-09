‘GBV can’t be a norm in SA’: Minister Chikunga vows justice for Shana Balie [VIDEO]

After Shana Balie’s murder, Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga demands the maximum sentence for the perpetrator and calls for action against SA's GBV crisis.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) can’t be a norm in South Africa.”

These were the sentiments of minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, regarding the brutal murder of 25-year-old Shana Balie, allegedly at the hands of her 33-year-old boyfriend.

The court heard murder charges against the suspect, Jonathan Geswindt, on Thursday after he allegedly killed a 25-year-old woman on Christmas Day.

Balie allegedly killed by boyfriend on Christmas Day

Her boyfriend allegedly killed Balie and buried her in a shallow grave in the backyard of his rented shack in Kraaifontein.

Chikunga and police Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, were in attendance in court with Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, and the Provincial Commissioner of Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile.

Watch Chikunga addressing people outside court here:

The Management of the SAPS led by the Acting National Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili are together with the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga attending the murder case of 25-year-old Shana Balie

“Life doesn’t depend on men and women and relationships. There is life without a relationship; that is why people who are widowed are still able to live,” the minister said.

She condemned the killing of Balie and called for the maximum conviction sentence for the perpetrator.

“We cannot be a country that is known for violence. We can do better,” the minister said.

Chikunga condemned the fact that femicide appears to be becoming common in South Africa and said it isn’t right that men abuse women or kill them when things are not going well in relationships.

‘Femicide becoming common’

“It is worse during holidays because people who are supposed to be happy and loving are fighting all the way,” she said.

Along with attending court, the minister received a briefing from the department of social development on psychological support to the Balie family.

She visited the family home to reaffirm her commitment to ensuring justice for Shana and to reassure the grieving family.

Balie reportedly leaves behind her family, her twin sister, and two children, aged four and seven.

Shana Balie, 25, lifeless body was found buried in the backyard of her boyfriend’s home in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, on 26 December 2024. Her family last saw her on Christmas Day.



It is alleged that Shana was beaten to death, although the post-mortem report is still… pic.twitter.com/f5OhcvroBS — Women For Change (@womenforchange5) January 6, 2025

The minister emphasised that some women abuse men, but men often avoid reporting these incidents out of fear of ridicule.

“Abuse is wrong. Where it comes from, men or women,” she said.

Societal norms and systemic inequalities

Meanwhile, in a statement on Thursday morning, Chikunga said the persistence of GBV and femicide is a reminder of entrenched societal norms and systemic inequalities.

“We must act decisively to address not only the immediate instances of GBVF but also the structural, cultural, and systemic factors that perpetuate violence against women and girls, she said.

“Our efforts must be centred on empowering women and fostering a society free from all forms of gender-based violence.”

