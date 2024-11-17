Company director released on R2,500 bail for alleged water tanker fraud

The Director of a company involved in alleged dodgy water tankers to needy communities has been released on bail of R2,500.

Thembisa Fikeni appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday after her arrest by the East London Serious Corruption Investigation team of the Hawks.

The unit is investigating alleged tender irregularities involving Amatola Water and Fikeni’s Izibongo Zam Trading.

Water tankers allegations

Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the allegations date back to August 2020 when Amatola Water advertised a tender for hiring water tankers to supply water to communities in Butterworth.

Izibongo Zam Trading allegedly submitted a fraudulent vehicle registration certificate, misrepresenting that it had the required licensed water tanker.

“On 28 August 2020, it is further alleged that Fikeni’s company, through misrepresentation with the intention to defraud the Amatola Water, submitted a fraudulent vehicle registration certificate purporting to have been issued by the relevant Licencing Authorities from the Department of Transport whereas it was not,” said Mhlakuvana.

Submission to provide water tankers

In her tender submission, Fikeni positioned herself as a suitable service provider and so was awarded the contract.

“After the services were rendered the suspect submitted her invoices to Amatola for payment, which was paid to her business entity,” Mhlakuvana explained.

Investigations by the Hawks confirmed that Amatola Water was prejudiced by more than R217,000.

The matter was postponed to 12 December and transferred to the East London Specialised Commercial Crimes court.

