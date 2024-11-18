Another week of water woes in Tshwane

Maintenance and interruptions by Magalies Water will see water interruptions in parts of Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane has notified its residents of the possibility of water disruptions in various areas due to planned maintenance by the city and interruptions by Magalies Water.

Earlier on Monday, Magalies Water issued an urgent notice of water supply interruptions on the Klipdrift Supply Scheme that would impact parts of Tshwane, Modimolle and Bela-Bela.

Water outages in Tshwane

Residents from Pretoria have already taken to social media to report water outages in Laudium, Atteridgeville and Lotus Gardens.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo also said suburbs supplied by the Cornhill Reservoir may experience an interruption to water supply while planned maintenance takes place on Tuesday.

“The work is scheduled for eight hours from 8am until 4pm and will result in a water supply interruption to Cornwall Hill and Doornkloof. During this period, residents in the above-mentioned areas are urged to store enough water for household purposes,” he said.

In the early afternoon on Monday, a decline in water supply to Atteridgeville HL, Laudium, Lotus, Soshanguve and Hammanskraal reservoirs was reported, with residents complaining they receive the same excuses every week.

The city has been urging residents to control their household daily consumption as Rand Water restricts Tshwane bulk meters when the daily usage exceeds the allowed limit.

Vincent Mabena from Sekampaneng said they have had no water supply for the past four months.

Mabena said they relied on water tankers from the municipality, otherwise they have to buy water for everyday use.

Electricity outage

Other residents were left without electricity in parts of Pretoria Gardens, Akasia and Orchards since Sunday.

Mashigo confirmed there was a power outage affecting the Pretoria CBD.

“From the power map – a system that shows the outages – the city has detected a trip on the network that supplies the Pretoria CBD. Technicians have been dispatched to affect the necessary repairs with the view to restoring power supply to the affected area,” he said.

Mashigo said the estimated restoration time was not yet known.

