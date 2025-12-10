Company director sentenced for R3.6m tax fraud linked to police tenders

The sentence follows extensive investigations under the Saps Project Blue Lights.

A company director who secured South African Police Services (Saps) tenders has been sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment for tax fraud involving approximately R3.6 million, linked to systemic corruption within state procurement processes.

Tshepo Khoza, director of Grey Apple Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, was found guilty of three counts of fraud, one of which falls under Schedule 5, and one count of failing to register for Value-Added Tax (VAT) in contravention of section 234 of the Tax Administration Act.

Investigations

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Khoza’s sentence was secured in collaboration with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and other law enforcement agencies.

“The conviction follows extensive investigations under Project Blue Lights, which uncovered that Grey Apple Trading Enterprise received tenders from the South African Police Service linked to the DNA project that resided under the FSL unit (forensic science laboratory).”

Tenders

Mamothame said these tenders were awarded due to Khoza’s family relationship with a senior Saps official.

“Despite earning approximately R3.6 million between 2015 and 2018, Khoza falsely declared the company to be dormant and failed to declare income to SARS. The corruption trial wherein he is charged with others will resume on 22 February 2026.”

Tax fraud

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, together with IDAC Head Advocate Andrea Johnson, acknowledged the teamwork that led to this conviction, reinforcing the public’s trust in joint efforts to uphold tax compliance and fight corruption.

“Tax fraud is not a victimless crime. It is theft from the national fiscus and, ultimately, from the millions of South Africans who depend on government services for education, healthcare, and social support. Every rand stolen through fraudulent schemes undermines our country’s ability to deliver on its constitutional mandate,” Kieswetter said.

“SARS will not tolerate such conduct. We will pursue every case relentlessly, and those who choose to defraud the system must know that accountability is certain and justice will prevail.”

Collaboration

Mamothame said this outcome demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between SARS, IDAC, and law enforcement agencies to combat tax-related crimes and corruption in public procurement.

“The case forms part of a broader strategy to dismantle networks that undermine fiscal integrity and public trust.”

Mamothame added that the conviction and sentence communicate IDAC’s “unswerving commitment to bring to book those that are committed to defraud the state.”

