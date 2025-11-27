SASSA: Nurse arrested for disability grant fraud in Limpopo

She was previously employed by the Department of Health.

A 57-year-old former professional nurse has been arrested for stealing South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant money meant for South Africans with disabilities.

The woman was handcuffed by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit in Limpopo.

She was previously employed by the Department of Health and stationed at Botlokwa.

Fraud

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the arrest follows an intensive and comprehensive investigation into fraudulent SASSA disability grant applications.

“On 11 April 2024, a fraud case was opened at Botlokwa SAPS after it emerged that the accused had been assisting community members to apply for SASSA disability grants despite them not being disabled or qualifying for the grants.

“As a result of these fraudulent applications, several individuals received payments from SASSA, leading to an actual financial loss of R50 000,” Ledwaba said.

Investigation

Ledwaba added that the initial investigation was conducted by Botlokwa Detectives, resulting in the arrest of the suspect, Agnes Mohale, on 17 April 2024.

“She later appeared before the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court and was released on warning. The case was subsequently withdrawn pending further investigation. The docket was later transferred to the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further probing.

“Following a thorough investigation, the primary suspect, a former Professional Nurse from Botlokwa Clinic, was positively linked to the fraudulent scheme. Evidence revealed that the suspect had allegedly completed SASSA disability application forms and signed them on behalf of a Medical Doctor without authorisation,” Ledwaba said.

Hawks

Ledwaba said the docket was presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), also known as the Hawks, for a decision.

“A warrant of arrest was authorised and subsequently executed in Botlokwa. The suspect is expected to appear before the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court on 27 November 2025.

“Since the initial case against Ms Agnes Mohale was withdrawn pending further investigation, summons to appear in court will be served on her to join the main accused during the upcoming court appearance,” Ledwaba said.

Police investigations are continuing

