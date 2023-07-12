Outa dealt a blow as ConCourt refuses to declare Aarto Act unconstitutional

By Molefe Seeletsa

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has suffered defeat in court in its bid to have the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act declared invalid and unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered its judgment on Wednesday, dismissing Outa’s application.

Outa had won its case in January last year when the Pretoria High Court ruled that both the Aarto Act were inconsistent with the Constitution.

However, then Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula lodged an appeal with the ConCourt.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled in favour of the Transport Ministry, but made no costs order against Outa.

“This court has, therefore, refused to confirm the order of invalidity made by the high court, has upheld the minister’s appeal and set aside the order of high court,” Zondo said.

This is a developing story