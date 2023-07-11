By Brian Sokutu
11 Jul 2023
ANC election manifestos ‘not grounded on services anticipated in SA’s constitution’

This is why the Constitutional Court [ConCourt] has found against the party on several cases, which include housing.

The ANC top 7 in Johannesburg, 17 December 2022, on the third day of ANC 55th National Conference. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
As ANC bigwigs yesterday converged to review the party election manifesto ahead of next year’s watershed national and provincial polls, political experts have warned that unless the appraisal was based on adherence to the provisions of the constitution and interests of the South African citizenry, the party faced a bruising battle. This, against the background of a Democratic Alliance-led moonshot pact being mooted by opposition parties, set to thrash out strategies and tactics to unseat the ruling party. Service delivery Addressing the ANC election manifesto indaba, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the political overview, covered progress that the ANC had made...

