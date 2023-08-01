Controversial advocate arrested for alleged fraud and assault

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Gauteng police have confirmed the arrest of a popular and controversial advocate on Tuesday.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi in a statement, the 53-year-old advocate is facing charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The advocate is expected to appear before Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 03 August 2023.

Teffo’s legal woes

In a separate case involving an advocate, Malesela Teffo, who has been struck from the Roll of Legal Practitioners, was last year granted R10,000 bail on charges of assault, fraud, corruption and trespassing.

Teffo was arrested during the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa on 28 April, after a warrant of arrest was issued.

The police said at the time that Teffo was arrested because he had failed to appear in court on several occasions.

He was previously arrested by police on charges of common assault and trespassing after allegedly assaulting a female officer member and entering the South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng provincial building, in contravention of a high court interdict prohibiting him from entering the premises.

Last July, Teffo withdrew from defending four of the suspects accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014.

Disbarment

Teffo was in September barred from the roll of advocates, following an application by the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

The Pretoria High Court had found Teffo accepted money from clients without a brief from an attorney, an act which is not allowed.

The court also found he had misled it in different cases where he appeared as counsel.

