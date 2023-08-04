Disbarred Teffo refused to cooperate with cops as he was ‘afraid’

By Faizel Patel

Disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo has refused to cooperate with police saying he was “afraid” after allegedly being assaulted by officers.

The 53-year-old Teffo, who was known for his inappropriate statements during the Senzo Meyiwa trial, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after his arrest two days earlier.

He is facing charges of malicious damage to property, assault and theft.

Breaking and entering

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the disbarred advocate allegedly broke into the Protea Towers building, owned by City Property, where he had an office, after he was barred from entering the premises due to outstanding rent fees.

“It is alleged that on 29 July 2023, Teffo went to the said building without permission, with a person from a locksmith. When he arrived, the security officer who was on duty at the reception tried to stop him from entering.

“However, he proceeded and went to his office, where he, together with the person from the locksmith, broke into the office. When another security officer who was on the scene was recording what was happening, it is alleged that Teffo assaulted him,” Mahanjana said

Mahanjana said the security officer ran to the police station to report the matter.

“When he returned to the scene, Teffo was already gone and took the door handle with him.”

Fraud

Mahanjana said he is also facing a charge of fraud of R13,000.

“It is alleged that on 9 June 2022, the two complainants in the matter approached Teffo for legal assistance. It is alleged that Teffo agreed to assist the complainants and asked that they make a payment of R6,500 each, to his personal account, after which he would then arrange for consultation with them.

“The complainants made the requested payments. However, when they enquired about the consultation, it is alleged that Teffo ignored them.

After some time, the complainants reported the matter to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and they were informed that Teffo was no longer in practice,” she said.

Failure to cooperate

Mahanjana added after Teffo’s arrest on 1 August 2023, he refused to cooperate with police.

“It was put on record in court that Teffo refused to cooperate with the police and refused to allow them to take his fingerprints for profiling and to give them his personal address. The magistrate made an order that Teffo must cooperate with the state by providing the requested information.”

The matter was postponed to Monday 7 August 2023 for confirmation of his address, profiling and possible bail application.

Teffo was struck off the roll after the LPC received more than 20 complaints of misconduct, assault and of Teffo defrauding clients.

