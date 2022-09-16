Courts

16 Sep 2022
Malesela Teffo disbarred from practising as an advocate

The Legal Practice Council had filed a motion in March 2021.

Legal Practice Council
Advocate Malesela Teffo at the Pretoria High Court during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa on 12 July 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Advocate Malesela Teffo has been dealt with a blow after he was struck from the Roll of Legal Practitioners.

An application by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to have Teffo – who admitted as an advocate in 2009 -disbarred from practising law was successful, with the Pretoria High Court delivering its ruling on Friday.

ALSO READ: Assault, corruption, fraud: All the charges against advocate Teffo

The LPC had filed a motion in March 2021 after it received just over 20 complaints, dating back from 2015, against Teffo.

The allegations against the advocate range from assault and harassment of police officers, using foul language, and threatening clients who want to fire him, violating a court interdict, and taking money from clients even though he’s not a trust account advocate.

Teffo previously claimed that his disbarment may lead to unrest.

This is a developing story

