Court rejects Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s appeal challenging arrest in Tanzania

By Molefe Seeletsa

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has dismissed Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s application for leave to appeal her arrest.

Judge Phillip Loubser delivered his judgment on Tuesday, throwing out Magudumana’s application with costs.

“I am not persuaded that another court could come to a different conclusion,” he said.

Magudumana sought to set aside a previous judgment which dismissed her application to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful.

The medical doctor, alongside her partner Thabo Bester were brought back to South Africa to face charges of fraud, corruption, arson, violation of a body and defeating the ends of justice on 12 April.

Watch the proceedings below:

This is a developing story