Kaizer Chiefs preparations for new season in full swing

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs are gearing up for an exhilarating pre-season African tour, featuring some big friendly matches in Tanzania and Botswana.

The highly-anticipated tour will provide the team with valuable opportunities to test their skills against formidable opponents and fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming season.

On July 22, Chiefs will face off against Young Africans SC at Tanzania’s national stadium, the Benjamin Mkapa stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

Young Africans, known as ‘Yanga’, are the reigning double champions of Tanzania. And have recently had six of their players called up for the Taifa Stars squad.

The match promises to be an intense battle, set to kick off at 7pm. A week later, on July 29, Chiefs will take on Township Rollers at Botswana’s National Stadium in Gaborone.

Township Rollers, the most successful team in Botswana’s history, have a remarkable record of league titles and cups.

As the country’s best-supported club, their passionate fans, known as ‘Popa’, are eagerly awaiting the clash. The match is scheduled for a 3pm kickoff.

With the recent appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the new head coach and significant changes in the first-team squad.

Chiefs to gauge readiness in Tanzania and Botswana

These challenging fixtures against strong opposition will allow Ntseki to assess his players, implement tactical ideas, and gauge the team’s progress in preparation for the upcoming season.

“These two matches against excellent teams will give me a chance to thoroughly evaluate our players and assess the team’s readiness in a competitive match environment,” said Ntseki as quoted by the club.

Football enthusiasts in Tanzania and Botswana are already buzzing with excitement as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of the mighty Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs, known as one of Africa’s most renowned clubs with a legendary status on the continent, is set to captivate fans and create an electric atmosphere in the packed stadiums during their tour.

As the pre-season tour approaches, Chiefs aim to make the most of these challenging encounters, fine-tuning their tactics and bonding as a team.

The matches against Young Africans SC and Township Rollers will provide a vital platform for the team to assess their progress, develop chemistry, and lay the foundation for a successful season ahead.