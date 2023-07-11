Thabo Bester: Suspect with ‘strong emotional ties’ to Bloemfontein granted R10k bail

By Molefe Seeletsa

One of the two G4S officials linked to the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been granted bail.

Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula were back in the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for their bail applications.

The suspects are both facing charges of violating a body, aiding an inmate to escape from prison and corruption.

The suspended G4S employees were arrested alongside Thabang Mier, who was granted bail last week, on 26 June at their homes in Botshabelo and Bloemfontein.

At least 12 people have been arrested in the case so far.

‘Unlikely to evade trial’

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Ramolula has abandoned his bail application, while Makhetha’s lawyer, Tshepo Thusi, pleaded for his client’s release.

Thusi asked Magistrate Estelle de Lange to grant Makhetha, who has been working for G4S since 2001, bail because he has four children he is taking care of.

The lawyer also said his client was willing to hand over his passport as he was not a flight risk and argued that he has no previous convictions.

“I have a strong emotional ties here in Bloemfontein and for this reason it is highly unlikely that I will evade my trial,” Makhetha’s affidavit reads.

Thusi further said Makhetha would not interfere with the “administration of justice” and not commit any offence should he be released.

“I do not know the identities of the state witnesses and should they be revealed to me, I undertake not to tamper with the state witnesses.”

Makhetha, however, intends not to plead guilty during the trial.

Bail conditions

Following a brief adjournment, prosecutor advocate Sello Matlhoko said the state was not opposed to the bail application since Makhetha’s details were verified.

“This is after the discussions we have had with the defence attorney. We have gone through the affidavit and indeed I wish to confirm that the address has been confirmed by the investigating officer.

“The investigating officer also confirmed that at this stage the witnesses who have already made statements are unknown to the accused, therefore, there’s no likelihood of him interfering with the witnesses,” the state prosecutor said.

Matlhoko confirmed the suspect has surrendered his passport.

De Lange granted Makhetha R10 000 bail with certain conditions – including not communicating with the 18 state witnesses.

The magistrate ordered the suspect to report to Bloemspruit police station every Monday between 8am and 4pm, and not leave Mangaung district without written permission.

“Failing to comply with this condition will result in a warrant of arrest being issued by the court,” she said.

The case was postponed to 8 August.

Seven people, including Makhetha, have been released on bail in the case related to Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

The co-accused in the matter included Bester’s alleged girlfriend and accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, and Integriton CCTV technician Teboho James Lipholo and Zanda Moyo.

They will also return to court next month.

