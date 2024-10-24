WATCH LIVE: Diamond dealer Liebenberg and eight other suspects in court

Liebenberg is facing charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.

The controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and alleged mastermind behind the diamond fraud scheme Forever Diamonds and Gold, will appear in the Magistrate’s Court in Bronkhorstspruit along with eight other people, including his wife Dezzi, on Thursday.

The charges against them include fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.

Watch the court proceedings live:

