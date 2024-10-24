Courts

24 Oct 2024

12:14 pm

WATCH LIVE: Diamond dealer Liebenberg and eight other suspects in court

Liebenberg is facing charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.

Louis Liebenberg

The controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg. Picture: Facebook/Public Figure

The controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and alleged mastermind behind the diamond fraud scheme Forever Diamonds and Gold, will appear in the Magistrate’s Court in Bronkhorstspruit along with eight other people, including his wife Dezzi, on Thursday.

The charges against them include fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.

Watch the court proceedings live:

NOW READ: R4 billion diamond scam: Louis Liebenberg and his wife arrested

Read more on these topics

Louis Liebenberg

