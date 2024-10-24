Diamond dealer down: MP’s determined effort leads to arrest of Liebenberg

'Despite intense pressure and intimidation from Liebenberg, Veronica stood firm in her pursuit of truth and justice.'

The arrest of Louis Liebenberg and his associates marks a crucial step toward justice for the victims of the alleged diamond investment scam.

This was the reaction of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and his wife, Dezzi, were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday at the Tonino restaurant at the Benoni Country Club. Seven more suspects were arrested by Wednesday.

MP’s pursuit of justice

This milestone owes much to the unwavering efforts of former Northern Cape Member of Parliament (MP) Veronica van Dyk, who played a central role in exposing Liebenberg’s alleged illegal dealings, DA National Spokesperson Willie Aucamp told The Citizen.

Van Dyk reported the case to the Hawks in the Northern Cape in 2019, who have been investigating it ever since.

“Despite intense pressure and intimidation from Liebenberg, including a R5 million lawsuit for alleged defamation and vile verbal abuse, Veronica stood firm in her pursuit of truth and justice. Her bravery in the face of such hostility was instrumental in uncovering the alleged fraudulent scheme that left countless investors financially devastated. Thanks to her determination, we now see accountability taking shape,” Aucamp said.

‘Funding Zuma’s legal fights further clouds Liebenberg’s reputation’

Aucamp further said that Liebenberg’s questionable associations further cloud his reputation.

“He maintained a close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, reportedly helping fund Zuma’s legal battles. These funds allegedly covered Zuma’s unsuccessful private prosecutions against News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and senior state advocate Billy Downer, as well as his failed legal challenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Additionally, Liebenberg’s attempt to run as an independent candidate in this year’s national elections ended in failure. This resulted in the forfeiture of his election deposit.

Liebenberg’s arrest delivers a clear message that no one is beyond the reach of the law. Those who exploit the vulnerable will face justice, Aucamp concluded.

