Kelly Khumalo responds to being cancelled

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo seemed unbothered after being dropped from yet another music festival.

At least, judging by her response after a fan asked her if Rusty Rocks All for Women Music Concert hasn’t cancelled her. This is after she announced that she will be performing at the event on 12 August.

“Oohh…. They haven’t thought of the cancel culture on you yet seeing that Maseru has jumped in based on social media posts alleging you are cancelled until the #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa is served,” the fan asked.

In response, Kelly used the famous words of Musa Mseleku on Uthando Nesthembu. She said: “Abahambe abahambayo sosala siyincenga [Let those who want to leave, leave. We will stay trying.]

Kelly Khumalo on Instagram.

Kelly Khumalo cancelled

Earlier this week, Tribute to Women concert announced its decision to remove Kelly from the line-up of this year’s festival.

The organisers said her removal was within their efforts to safeguard the festival and also afford her time to deal with the “issues emanating from the current court proceedings” of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

“We have noted, with concern, comments on social media platforms and calls from many patrons of our festival. We respect the legal processes and wish to indicate that Ms Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise.”

On Thursday, Maseru Jazz Festival organisers also announced that they have put Kelly on hold. The festival is set to take place next month at Maseru Park in Mafikeng, North West.

“As Maseru Park, we’re here to inform you that we have seen comments about one of our guest performers, which came to [our] attention… we need to inform the public and society that we are putting Kelly Khumalo on hold,” read the short statement from the organisers.

“In the interest of our jazz festival, we have taken the decision to relieve Kelly Khumalo of the obligation to perform at our festival and we acknowledge that she is not guilty until proven so.”

