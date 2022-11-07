Durban cop accused of killing two women requests magistrate to recuse herself

Kgomotso Phooko

The Durban police officer accused of murdering two women has put an application at the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court requesting for the magistrate residing over the case to recuse herself, claiming that she will be biased.

Murder of two women

Mlungisi Sikhakhane (23) was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on 14 October 2022, after bodies of Enhle Majozi (18) and Sithembile Ngobese (24) were found at his rented place.

Sikhakhane put forward the application after it emerged that one of the employees at the court, where the matter is being heard, is a father to one of his victims.

His lawyer stated that the magistrate and Oscar Mosomi, the father of slain Majozi, might have spoken about the case and said the magistrate might not be fair in the court proceedings.

The women’s lifeless bodies were both found lying on the floor at Sikhakhane’s residence on 13 October 2022, with gunshot wounds.

“Both deceased women had gunshot wounds on their arms and heads. Eleven empty cartridges, four bullet heads and a porn video were found at the scene of the house,” said IPID spokesperson, Lizzy Suping.

The cop accused of delay tactics

Speaking to the media outside court, Mosomi said these were just deliberate delay tactics by the accused.

“It’s not fair, it is not right but he is still in custody, that is a good thing. But you can clearly see the man is okay, he is dressed up clean, cleanly shaved, he is on holiday you can say.

“So let’s see what happens, let’s get another magistrate and have a fair plain field. Maybe it is a good thing we have another magistrate so that the person that can do this has no affiliation with me,” said Mosomi.

Sikhakhane is reported to have been romantically involved with both women.

He was a Vispol constable, stationed at the Hillcrest Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and is facing two counts of murder.

He was expected to apply for bail today but the matter was postponed to Thursday.

