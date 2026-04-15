Jail time for Julius? Malema braces for State’s ‘kill’ shot in gun case

'The state are calling for direct imprisonment of 15 years. Someone is doing everything in their power to put me in jail.'

Julius Malema is set to learn his fate this week, as he returns to the KuGompo City Magistrates Court for sentencing in a gun case.

Guilty

The leader of the Red Berets was found guilty of contravening several gun laws at the EFF’s 2018 anniversary celebrations. He fired several shots in the air, trying to rouse the crowds.

Malema’s court appearance has been set down for the final heads of argument on pre-sentencing, with final sentencing expected on Thursday.

According to South African law, if Malema is sentenced to more than 12 months in prison, he will lose his seat as a parliamentarian.

‘Coming for the kill’

Malema postulates that it’s all political and that someone wants him out of the way and out of politics.

“The state has already put in the heads of argument. They are calling for direct imprisonment of 15 years.

“So you can see that someone is doing everything in their power to put me in jail. So I have no problem with that. It’s legal battles that we’ll fight,” Malema said during a media briefing last week.

“Here in South Africa, you don’t use the courts to fight political battles. So, we’re going there ready and knowing what the other side wants. They are coming for a kill, but we’ll meet at the courtroom.

Malema previously said that even if he is removed from parliament, he will remain active in politics.

Politics

He told his supporters at an EFF gathering in Boksburg over the weekend that he plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.

“I even said before the jail term that I am going to appeal this matter; so your immediate fears must be cleared. Once I appeal, the jail sentence they imposed on me is suspended.

“Now, if they impose a jail sentence that is longer than 12 months without an option of a fine, I will not qualify to be a member of parliament, but once I appeal that, it suspends that thing. I continue those duties as a member of parliament as a member of the ethics committee, and as a member of the Judicial Services Commission (JCS).

“But even if they succeed in removing me, I have a home here called Winnie [Madikizela-Mandela] House. That is where the people’s parliament is, and that is where I will go and serve in the people’s parliament,” he claimed.

Malema said his calling is to be part of the revolution.