JUST INEFF’s Marshall Dlamini handed suspended sentence for assault

28 Jun 2024

EFF's Marshall Dlamini handed suspended sentence for assault

Dlamini was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini. Picture: Twitter/@DlaminiMarshall

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years.

Dlamini appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday where sentenced was handed down.

The EFF SG was also sentenced to a fine of R6 000 or three months in prison for malicious damage to property. 

Dlamini was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property in April this year, after he assaulted a member of the Parliamentary Protection Services during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February 2019.

