WATCH: Malema sticks to his guns, maintains he’s being wrongly prosecuted

Malema told the court that he had discharged a toy rifle claiming it had no live ammunition.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out at state prosecutor Joel Cesar saying he is being wrongfully prosecuted for discharging a firearm.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman were back in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for their trial.

The duo are facing various charges linked to a 2018 incident in which Malema was captured on camera allegedly firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

Watch: Julius Malema on accusations against him

The red berets leader is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.

‘I possessed a toy, it requires no licence’

Both Malema and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The state accused Malema of being vague and avoiding answering direct questions

Malema, who took the stand during court proceedings on Thursday, maintained his innocence in his firearm discharge case.

“You brought me wrongly here and you know that. Either you want to build your career using my name and destroying my reputation and destroying the future of my children and my wife. You know very well you brought me here wrongly.

“Look at the 19 statements that you have led before this court, no one can associate me with any wrongdoing. I cannot regret having done nothing wrong. I possessed a toy, it requires no licence and nobody’s permission for me to use it at any time. if that was a requirement, I would have complied with the law,” Malema said.

Toy or real rifle?

On Wednesday, Malema told the court that he had discharged a toy rifle claiming it had no live ammunition. But Cesar said it was, in fact, a real rifle.

Malema also defended Snyman, telling the court that charging Snyman was an attempt to drive the bodyguard to betray him.

“Why does an innocent man get charged, I don’t understand. And no one has ever said accused number two has handed over the gun to me.”

Malema brought the “toy gun” into the courtroom to demonstrate to Magistrate Twanett Olivier what it looked like.

Closing arguments

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the court postponed the case against Malema to 01 November 2024 for the state and defence to present closing arguments after the defence closed its case.

