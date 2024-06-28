“Grand political gimmick”: EFF fumes over Nasi iSpani uncertainty

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has claimed temporary employees could be absorbed into other skills development programmes

Organisations championing the poor are unimpressed by the clouds hanging over Gauteng’s flagship employment programme.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the Nasi iSpani programme in May 2023 with 6,000 employees hired on a one-year contract.

The workers have been left in limbo, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) expressing their displeasure with the provincial government.

“Fooling society” into trusting ANC

The EFF slammed Lesufi for his management of the contracts, accusing him of using the programme to promote party interests.

“It has long been public knowledge that the Nasi iSpani projects were a grand political gimmick aimed at fooling society into voting for the ANC,” stated the EFF via press release.

The Fighters accused Lesufi of using Nasi iSpani as a front for the ANC’s election campaign and of prioritising ANC members and volunteers when selecting recruits

“The EFF has consistently warned society that these initiatives are nothing but a façade to fund the struggling campaign of the ANC in the province,” the EFF added.

GIWUSA double down on EFF stance

The union released its own statement on Friday morning, labelling the Nasi iSpani programme “electioneering”.

“GIWUSA condemns the abuse of power which distressed and humiliated thousands of people in this cynical election ploy. The Gauteng ANC exploited peoples’ desperation for employment and then abandoned the workers and the much-needed programme, from which both households and communities were benefitting,” read the statement.

As a possible remedy, the EFF has asked parties in the provincial legislature to support their motion to create a state-owned company that would assist with the duties carried out by the Nasi iSpani employees.

Lesufi says plans are in place

The premier Lesufi confirmed the contracts had expired but said provision had been made, but was short on details.

“We established a task team to take stock of all the contracts that were coming to an end. Since being elected as the Premier in the 7th administration, a report was presented and adopted,” stated Lesufi on Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, he said the iCrush NaLova beneficiaries, a jobs and skill programme launched two months ago, could temporarily absorb selected Nasi iSpani employees.