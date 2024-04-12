EFF’s Marshall Dlamini convicted of assault

This followed him hitting a policeman in Parliament in 2019.

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini during the party’s rally in Chatsworth on 24 March 2019. Photo: Gallo Images/ City Press/ Tebogo Letsie

The Cape Town Regional Court has found EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more.