Trial date set for Eldorado Park parents accused of brutal murder of 4-year-old daughter

Both murder accused remain in custody after abandoning their bail application in August 2025

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse and assault, which may be upsetting or triggering for some readers.

The Eldorado Park couple implicated in the murder of their four-year-old daughter and assault of their three-year-old son will appear in court again on 27 July as their case goes to trial.

This after the high court in Johannesburg concluded the pre-trial conference following their arrest in August 2025.

Parents face multiple charges

The father faces charges including murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The mother has been charged with failure to report sexual offences, child abuse, murder and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly noticing injuries, suspecting abuse and failing to report it.

Their identities have been withheld to protect the surviving child.

Father physically and sexually assaults daughter

The parents’ charges stem from a horrific incident that occurred on 6 August, when the little girl was allegedly brutally assaulted and sexually abused by her 32-year-old biological father.

The incident reportedly happened while the mother was at work.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the father allegedly physically assaulted her repeatedly, attempted to drown her in a bathtub and sexually assaulted her with an object.

“The child screamed in agony, and the neighbours heard the cries and alerted the police,” Mohlatlole said on Thursday.

“The police arrived and found the unconscious child on a bed with visible head injuries, bruises and a swollen eye.”

Police then arrested the father at the scene, and the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries after two days in the intensive care unit.

Mohlatlole said it is further alleged that he assaulted his toddler son on 13 March 2025.

Both parents held liable after previous assault docket resurfaces

Last year, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Newzroom Afrika that the parents had initially appeared separately as two separate dockets were being investigated.

However, the dockets have since been consolidated.

“On the previous occasion when we were in court, we indicated that we were informed about a docket that was opened in March of this year by the mother of the children.

“We have since received such a docket and upon perusing the contents of that docket that’s when we realised that we could actually take a step in holding both parents liable,” she said.

Mjonondwane indicated that the earlier docket was related to an assault case.

“Without sharing much information because part of that docket will form part of the evidence that will be presented in court, but it was a case of assault opened by the mother after she was informed by the nanny as to what transpired when she was away for work.”

The parents remain in custody where they have been since their arrests and after abandoning their bail bid in August.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa