EMPD and Saps officers to appear in court for corruption and theft

The officers allegedly raided a shop, seized cigarettes and took cash.

At least ten members of the South African Police Services (Saps) and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police department (EMPD) are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday.

The officers are expected to appear at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on allegations of corruption and theft.

Corruption

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the incident occurred on 4 June 2025.

“It is alleged that during a multi-disciplinary operation by law enforcement initiated by the Premier of Gauteng, the accused officers raided a shop at number 7 Hermila Avenue, Edenvale, where they seized cigarettes and took cash amounting to R35 000 and three packs of Headache tablets (Panados) to the value of about R5 000.

“They arrested the cashier for trading in illicit cigarettes and the other employee for violating immigration rules,” Suping said.

Arrest

It is also alleged that the accused officers failed to record all the merchandise seized from the shop at the police station.

Suping said the shop manager allegedly disputed the quantity and type of merchandise booked in the Occurrence Book to the Station Commander.

“The members were arrested today [Monday] while on duty and will appear before the court tomorrow. All arrested officers are Constables and one Sergeant, and are detained at the Germiston Police Station.”

Last month, two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.

The arrests followed a swift probe initiated by a public complaint.

JMPD corruption

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received a distress call on Saturday from a concerned citizen who reported being extorted by officers.

Fihla said the operation involved a coordinated effort from the JMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, which effected the arrests.

“The complainant alleged that officers demanded R8 000 after accusing their company driver of fleeing an accident scene. Acting on the provided vehicle registration, JMPD Internal Affairs quickly tracked the vehicle to a BP Garage in Parktown, where three officers were located.”

“A search of the officers and their vehicle uncovered R5,340 from two male officers, much of which could not be accounted for and was suspected to be illicitly obtained. Some of the money was found concealed within the vehicle. The two male officers were immediately detained at Jeppe SAPS on charges of extortion and corruption,” Fihla said.

JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca said the arrest of these two officers sends a clear message.

