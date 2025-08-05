Malema declines nomination to chair ad hoc committee probing Mkhwanazi’s claims

The EFF leader stated that he was unavailable.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has declined his nomination to chair the newly established parliamentary ad hoc committee tasked with investigating serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The committee held its first meeting on Tuesday to elect its chair and begin laying the groundwork for the investigation.

The meeting followed the formal appointment of MPs selected to serve on the committee.

The formation of the ad hoc committee comes after the National Assembly adopted a joint report from the Portfolio Committee on Police and the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development.

The report recommended that an independent body be established to probe Mkhwanazi’s explosive claims.

The two parliamentary committees have stipulated that the investigation should be completed within 90 days of the ad hoc committee’s establishment.

However, they noted that this timeframe could be amended or extended if needed.

MPs also stressed the importance of ensuring the committee is adequately resourced, including access to external forensic and legal experts.

Malema declines nomination to chair ad hoc committee

During Tuesday’s meeting, ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli nominated fellow ANC MP Molapi Soviet Lekganyane to serve as chair of the committee.

Lekganyane accepted the nomination.

Shortly after, MK Party MP David Mandla Skosana nominated Julius Malema for the position. However, the EFF leader declined the nomination.

“Thanks for the nomination [but] I am not available,” Malema responded.

Lekganyane was subsequently elected unopposed.

In his opening remarks, the ANC MP told MPs that all eyes would be on the committee, which had been established to investigate “matters of grave concern”.

“Where there may have been unscrupulous activities, South Africans will be looking to us to rise to the occasion,” he said.

The committee’s work follows a widely publicised media briefing held last month by Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – who was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa – and Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya.

Mkhwanazi accused the two of conspiring to dismantle the South African Police Service’s (Saps) political killings task team, allegedly to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates, among other serious claims.

Commission of inquiry

Moreover, a judicial commission of inquiry has since been established to address Mkhwanazi’s allegations and will be chaired by former acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga,

The Madlanga commission will investigate claims of criminality, political interference and corruption within key institutions such as Saps, the National Prosecuting Authority and the State Security Agency, among others.

It is also empowered to summon individuals for testimony, among other functions, according to the terms of reference published in the government gazette.

The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report in three months and a final report within six months of its formation.

