Ex-ANC Northern Cape chair John Block granted R50,000 bail

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence for corruption, has reportedly been granted R50,000 on new fraud charges.

Block appeared before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Block was rearrested in May by the Hawks over fraud allegations relating to the construction of the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital in 2003 when he was the province’s MEC of Transport, Roads, and Public Works.

The tender in question relates to the construction of a new mental health facility in Kimberley, which initially carried a budget of R290 million. However, the costs escalated to R420 million during Block’s tenure as the province’s roads and public works MEC.

Block was convicted of corruption and handed a 15-year jail sentence in 2015 for using his political influence to solicit bribes while serving as a Northern Cape official. It wasn’t until November 2018 that he began serving time, as his numerous appeals proved unsuccessful.

Block and HOD’s arrests

Block’s arrest followed the recent arrest and the court appearance of a former head of department (HOD) for roads and public works and a company director in connection with the alleged dubious contract.

Both the former HOD and Block face similar charges of fraud, while the company director is accused of corruption and money laundering.

“It is alleged that in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers CC was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural civil engineer as well as project manager, within the mental health hospital construction project,” Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said in a statement.

“During his tenure as a political head the accused and the former HOD Ms Patience Mercia Mokhali appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers CC whose director is Mr Tshegolekae Motaung though the company did not meet the necessary requirements. The actual amount involved is approximately R51 million.”

R420 million tender fraud

It is alleged that in 2003, the Northern Cape Department of Health together with the Department of Roads and Public Works as implementing agents embarked on a R290 million project to construct a new mental health facility in Kimberley.

It was found that some of the constructed buildings faced possible demolition. Also, it was discovered that the company appointed did not have the capacity to render the service. The contract was terminated after R420 million was paid to a liquidated contractor.

Work on the project has since been halted, leaving the facility incomplete and unusable.

The Hawks alleged that officials did not follow normal procurement procedures when appointing the consultant.

“The mental health hospital, while under construction, experienced issues of maladministration for the years that the project was in progress. There was no value for money,” the Hawks said.

-Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe