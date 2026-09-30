Ex‑bookkeeper gets 10 years behind bars for R4.7m theft in Eastern Cape

The woman devised and executed a sophisticated scheme in which company funds were unlawfully transferred to her account.

A 58-year-old former bookkeeper has been convicted and sentenced to ten years’ direct imprisonment for the theft of approximately R4.7 million from her former employer.

Michelle Van der Merwe from Blom Vervoer appeared in the KwaMaqoma Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, where the verdict and sentence were handed down.

Arrest

Van der Merwe’s sentencing follows her arrest by the KuGompo Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in December 2018.

She subsequently appeared in court and was released on R5 000 bail.

According to the Hawks, between 2008 and 2015, Van der Merwe devised and executed a sophisticated scheme in which she unlawfully transferred company funds from Blom Vervoer’s bank accounts into her personal bank account.

Scheme

As part of the scheme, she deliberately misrepresented to clients that the company’s banking facilities were experiencing operational difficulties and instructed them to deposit payments directly into her personal bank account.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said these deceptive representations enabled her to divert funds intended for the company while concealing the unlawful transactions from her employer.

“As the company’s bookkeeper, Van der Merwe was entrusted with the administration of Blom Vervoer’s cheque and savings accounts. She exercised substantial control over the company’s financial affairs and had unrestricted access to its banking facilities.”

Internal audit

The matter came to light during an internal audit, which identified financial irregularities. The company subsequently reported the matter to the Hawks for further investigation.

Mhlakuvana said the investigation established that Van der Merwe unlawfully appropriated approximately R4.7 million, causing substantial financial prejudice to the business.

“Following numerous court appearances, the criminal proceedings were concluded with her conviction and sentencing on 29 September 2026. The court sentenced Van der Merwe to ten years’ direct imprisonment, with no option of a fine.”