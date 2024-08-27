Pastor and wife kidnapped by fake cops

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu praised Saps after officers rescued a pastor and his wife who had been kidnapped by suspects in full police uniform.

Four men have been arrested for the crime. Picture: SA Police Service

Four suspects will soon appear in court after they were arrested for hijacking and kidnapping a pastor and his wife while in full police uniform.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu commended the Saps for successfully rescuing the couple and arresting the alleged culprits.

Pastor kidnapped in Free State

Pastor Phillip Mashudu and his wife Elsie went missing last Friday while en route from Bethlehem to Parys, after being stopped by the criminals in police regalia.

Saps said a multi-disciplinary team worked around the clock and pursued credible leads as to the location of the victims.

The team pounced on the location on Monday, and found the couple in a “physically stable condition”, Mchunu said.

Dr. Azwihangwi Maumela, speaking on behalf of the Mashudu family, expressed their profound gratitude to the police.

ALSO READ: Police helicopter swoops in to secure arrest of hijacker in Gqeberha

Police minister commends officers for work

Mchunu said the incident is a stark reminder of the challenges of maintaining public safety.

“However, it is also a testament to what can be achieved when our police service acts with resolve, diligence, and integrity,” he said.

“We extend our gratitude to all the teams involved; your unwavering commitment and professionalism have not only brought about a successful resolution to this case but have also restored a sense of security and faith within our community.”

He said the safety and security of every citizen remains the police’s top priority.

“We will look into the allegations of possible involvement of police officers and where there are police officers implicated, we will take action.

“Corruption within the Saps will not be tolerated and we urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the police.”

The four suspects are aged between 31 and 41. They will appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of hijacking and kidnapping.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after grim discovery of woman’s body in stolen car