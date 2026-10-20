JUST IN: Ex-Saps general arrested at Centurion home for unlawful possession of ammunition

The seizure of documents and electronic devices is expected to assist investigators as they probe the murder of Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.

A 56-year-old former South African Police Service (Saps) general has been arrested for the unlawful possession of more than 100 rounds of police issued ammunition, including R5 and 9mm ammunition.

The arrest on Tuesday follows a search-and-seizure operation conducted by members of the Saps National Cold Case Unit at the suspect’s Centurion residence on 6 July 2026.

Raid

During the operation, investigators also seized documents and electronic devices believed to be relevant to the ongoing investigation into the murder of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the discovery of the ammunition raised serious concerns, particularly because the suspect had left the Saps more than a decade ago.

“The former general exited the South African Police Service in 2009 and there are no lawful reasons for him to be in possession of SAPS-issued ammunition. The matter is being investigated and all evidence collected during the search operation will form part of the ongoing investigation,” said Mathe.

Charge

The former senior officer is facing a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition in contravention of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

Mathe said the arrest demonstrates the police’s commitment to ensuring accountability regardless of a person’s former rank or position within the organisation.

“No one is above the law. The Saps National Cold Case Unit continues to pursue all leads in serious and unresolved cases, and where criminal conduct is identified, decisive action will be taken,” she said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today, where the state is expected to outline the charges against him.

Justice system

Mathe reiterated that the Saps remains committed to protecting the integrity of the criminal justice system.

“Our investigators will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We remain steadfast in ensuring that those who contravene the law are brought before the courts,” she said.

The court appearance is expected to mark the beginning of what could become a closely watched legal process given the suspect’s former senior position within the police service and the investigation’s connection to the murder of a top-ranking officer.