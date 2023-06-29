Ex-Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama unhappy as R405m corruption case postponed

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

The R405-million Transnet corruption case involving former Transnet executives has been postponed to September.

The accused – including Transnet’s former group chief executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama as well as the parastatal’s former group chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh, former CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi – returned to the dock in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Thursday.

The group appeared alongside McKinsey SA, represented by its employee Goitseone Mangope, Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian Asset Management current director, Daniel Roy, and the owner of Albatime, Kuben Moodley.

While the matter was adjourned until 28 September, Gama’s lawyer raised concerns about the date as well as the delays in the case.

His legal team, which requested a postponement to an earlier date for their client, also complained about the late submission of documents to the defence by the state.

The suspects are facing charges including charged fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with Transnet’s procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015 worth over R54 billion.

The locomotives transaction advisory tender was awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

11 Accused in the over R405 million #Transnet corruption appeared in the Palm Ridge Court this morning. The accused are facing chargers of corruption, fraud and money laundering. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/x3Zzzjge7M— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 29, 2023

The state alleges Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and ended up benefitting from the irregular appointment by Transnet in respect of the contract.

The accused were arrested following the release of the state capture report, which recommended that Molefe, Gama, Ramosebudi and others associated with the alleged corruption should face criminal prosecution.

Molefe, Singh and Gama were released on bail of R50 000 each at their first court appearance in August 2022.

Polyzomba tender

In a separate case, Transnet Freight Rail’s legal department head, Kenneth Diedricks, is facing corruption and money laundering charges.

The matter relates to a R64 million tender given to Polyzomba Rail Contractors to maintain rail infrastructure between 2006 to 2011.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Diedricks signed off an ancillary contractual payment worth R25 million to Polyzomba without approval from Transnet in December 2011.

He was allegedly paid R300 000 in kickbacks by Polyzomba towards purchasing a house in Bassonia, Joburg, valued at R3.7 million.

Diedricks and his co-accused – Polyzomba managers, Charles Pretorius and Refiloe Martins – were each granted R10 000 bail in November last year.

