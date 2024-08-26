Five suspects arrested for alleged construction mafia activities in KZN

Five suspects arrested for allegedly disrupting a KZN construction site remain in custody.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson in court on Monday where five construction mafia suspects appeared. Picture: X

Five suspects, aged between 28 and 44 years old, were remanded in custody on Monday afternoon after they were arrested on Saturday for alleged construction mafia-related activities.

The five suspects were arrested for intimidation and disturbance of infrastructure in uMsunduzi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

This comes after the police responded to reports of a group of people who were disturbing activities at a construction site where a bridge is under construction.

Curbing construction mafia activities

“On arrival at the scene, police arrested the five suspects and were duly charged with intimidation as well as the disturbance of a construction site,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The arrest is part of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) KZN Provincial Reaction Task Team’s efforts to curb construction mafia activities.

On Monday morning, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, was in attendance at the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court.

The minister said he was there to welcome and support the work of the SAPS, who made arrests linked to “stoppages and extortion demands on a state-led infrastructure project.”

“I was briefed by the provincial commission last night that a number of arrests had been made, not only there but also at a point area. This morning, a project was being subjected to intimidation and threats,” Macpherson said in a short video on X.

The minister added that the police have the backing of the department to do their jobs, secure construction sites, and bring those who are responsible to book.

“We want to make sure that this case is kept on the roll, that those who are accused are denied bail, that the necessary investigations are done, and that a very strong message is sent to those who perpetuate these crimes against the state and against our constructions’ sites are bought to book,” Macpherson said.

The minister announced on Monday afternoon that the suspects were remanded in custody.

Urgent meeting to develop response to construction mafia

Last week, the department announced that the minister and KZN Public Works and Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Martin Meyer jointly agreed that an urgent meeting with all the respective MECs in all the provinces and the ministers in the law enforcement cluster should be held in KZN to develop a response to the construction mafia.

Minister @DeanMacpherson and KZN Punlic Works & Infrastructure MEC @meyermartinsa put plans in place to address Construction Mafia pic.twitter.com/YRjUULj8xK — Department Of Public Works and Infrastructure (@DepartmentPWI) August 23, 2024

“During a recent oversight visit to the uMsunduzi water project, I learnt how an altercation with the construction mafia led to the deaths of three people and the assault of another. This is simply unacceptable,” the minister said in a statement on Friday.

“We will never be able to attract additional infrastructure investment and turn the country into a construction site while this lawlessness continues.