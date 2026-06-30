Foreign national to remain behind bars after explosives bust

The Border Management Authority (BMA) guards foiled a smuggling attempt into South Africa.

A 39-year-old Malawian national arrested in connection with the possession of explosive cables will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Gondwe Samson Tonne appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 June 2026.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) guards foiled a smuggling attempt, seizing explosive cables worth R100 000 that were hidden inside a bag of rice on a Malawian bus at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Sunday.

A border guard intercepted the Interlink bus travelling from Malawi after identifying suspicious luggage during routine inspections.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said Tonne is facing a charge of possession of explosives

“The accused made his first court appearance on 29 June 2026. The matter was postponed to 08 July 2026 for profiling, and he remains in custody.

“The NPA commends the Border Management Authority for its vigilance and dedication in safeguarding the country’s ports of entry. The successful detection of the explosives highlights the importance of coordinated law enforcement efforts in preventing the unlawful movement of dangerous goods across South Africa’s borders,” said Malabi.

Protecting borders

Following Tonne’s arrest, acting BMA Commissioner David Chilembe applauded the BMA Border Guard’s alertness, saying the interception demonstrates the Authority’s unwavering commitment to protecting South Africa’s borders and safeguarding the public from serious security threats.

“This interception is a testament to the vigilance, professionalism and dedication of our Border Guards, who remain committed to detecting and preventing the movement of prohibited and dangerous goods across our ports of entry.

“The BMA will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to combat transnational organised crime and ensure that those who attempt to violate our laws are brought to justice,” said.

The BMA said it remains resolute in strengthening border security through intelligence-led operations, advanced risk profiling and close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to prevent the illegal movement of explosives, firearms, drugs and other contraband into and out of the country.