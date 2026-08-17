Giving provinces greater control over police resources: Here’s why it should be considered

Safety and security insiders argued that police decisions would be better made by those closest to the affected community.

Maximising the effectiveness of law enforcement requires a greater focus on the point at which “government and communities meet”.

This is the guidance offered by the CEO of the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (Sasseta) Vukani Memela.

The CEO’s stance reflects the wider debate on whether the top-down coordinating of the South African Police Service (Saps) is still the ideal way to fight community-specific crimes.

“If we are serious about creating safer communities, we must invest not only in the structures responsible for public safety, but also in the people who make those structures work.

“More responsibility must be matched by more skills, stronger collaboration and a workforce that is ready for the future,” stated Memela.

Police focus on high-volume crime areas

National policing strategies have been questioned following the death of two Saps members in Reiger Park and the high-volume of gang-related murders in the Western Cape in the first half of August.

In an August written response to a written parliamentary question, the police ministry reiterated Saps’ national policing strategy centered around the continuation of Operation Shanela.

“Operation Shanela II includes implementation of weekly intelligence led high density operations targeting all hotspots working in collaboration with all law enforcement partners.

“The focus is on the Top 30 plus five national and top 10 provincial police stations contributing to the highest reported incidence of contact crime and gender-based violence,” the ministry’s response stated.

The 2024-25 annual report compiled for the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) stated the organisation oversaw more than 17 100 private security firms, 637 000 active security officers and 2.9 million registered security officers.

By contrast, Saps budgeted for 186 000 active personnel for the 2026-27 financial year, while 2 200 SANDF personnel were drafted in to assist with Operation Prosper.

The private operators greatly augment policing resources, and Memela highlighted the opportunities that exist through greater cooperation between the state and the private sector.

“As the responsibilities of local government and metropolitan police services evolve, we need to look beyond structures and mandates and consider the people who are expected to deliver on those responsibilities.

“Effective public safety depends on a workforce that is properly trained, professionally equipped and prepared for the realities of the environments in which they operate,” said Memela.

Decisions ‘largely controlled centrally’

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron has long championed a devolution of policing powers to the provinces.

He stressed that this would not mean nine disconnected police services, but a police service that avoids the bureaucracy of top-down centralisation.

“The underlying question is whether policing decisions should be made closer to the communities experiencing the crime.

“I believe they should, particularly where provincial or municipal institutions can demonstrate the capacity to exercise those powers professionally,” Cameron told The Citizen.

He explained that while provincial commissioners had operational responsibilities, resource allocation was determined at the national level.

“Key decisions concerning budgets, personnel, procurement, promotions, specialised units and national operational priorities are therefore largely controlled centrally.

“This limits a province’s ability to adapt its policing model quickly to local crime patterns or move resources according to local needs,”

Private security were also vital sources of intelligence, with Cameron highlighting a lack of proper coordination between Saps and the private sector.

“Information is often shared informally and may disappear when individual relationships change.

“Saps and any other policing authority needs structured, lawful channels through which verified community and private-sector information can reach crime intelligence and operational commanders, with feedback to those providing it,” said Cameron.

Shift in authority and accountability

He admits that decentralised bodies can be subject to local political interference or concentrated corruption, but noted that centralisation had spectacularly failed to prevent corruption.

“Any devolution model would need strong safeguards, including independent appointments, compulsory lifestyle audits and vetting, transparent procurement, national minimum standards, interoperable information systems, independent inspection and strong oversight by IPID, legislatures and parliament,” Cameron advised.

He added that counter-intelligence, organised crime investigations and political investigations should retain their independence.

“Authority should be devolved together with accountability, not simply transferred from one political office to another,” Cameron concluded.

Memela noted that private and community structures were quicker to embrace innovative ideas and technology, stressing the need to prepare the security cluster for greater cooperation.

“Technology is changing the way the safety and security sector operates, but technology alone cannot deliver safer communities.

“It is only as effective as the people who understand it, know how to use it, and can apply it responsibly in real-world environments,” Memela concluded.