Gauteng police seize R500k in counterfeit goods in Joburg blitz

Gauteng police have urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspected counterfeit goods.

Gauteng police have struck at the heart of Johannesburg’s counterfeit trade, seizing illicit goods worth half a million rand.

Police made the bust in a three‑day blitz across Cleveland, Langlaagte and Germiston this week, a crackdown that netted fake consumables, contraband pesticides, and illicit liquor while issuing compliance notices to multiple shops.

Illicit goods

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the operations resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit consumables, cell accessories and pesticides worth approximately R500 000.00.

“On Tuesday, 23 June 2026, a joint operation comprising members of the Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, Brand Protectors and the Department of Agriculture was conducted in Cleveland. During the operation, police confiscated counterfeit consumables and illicit pesticides worth about R8 600.”

Nevhuhulwi said the string operation continued on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, in the Langlaagte area.

“Members of the Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, Brand Protectors and the Department of Agriculture confiscated counterfeit items with an estimated value of R156 666,00. In addition, illicit honey and pesticides valued at approximately R194 935,00 were also confiscated.”

Germiston

She said on Thursday, 25 June 2026, the same team operated in Germiston where they confiscated counterfeit consumables, cell phone accessories, illicit pesticides, illicit liquor all to the estimated value of R162 340.

“Non-compliance notices were also issued to 14 shops, and one prohibition of sale notice was also issued.”

Picture: Saps

Helping police

Gauteng police have urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspected counterfeit, contraband or illicit goods to the nearest police station, as the sale and distribution of counterfeit products may pose serious health risks to consumers.

Saps said all criminal activities may be reported on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, or anonymous tip-offs can also be given on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone. Information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.