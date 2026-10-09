Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko convicted in Sars tax case

Maseko failed to submit 85 tax returns to Sars

Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has been convicted after five companies under his directorship failed to submit 85 tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Maseko appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 9 October 2026, where the court handed down the verdict.

Maseko’s conviction

He was convicted in his representative capacity as a director of five companies.

The companies are One Fountain Properties (Pty) Ltd, One Fountain Industries (Pty) Ltd, One Fountain Capital (Pty) Ltd, Afrifund Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd and Afrifund Investments (Pty) Ltd.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the entities paid an admission-of-guilt fine of R85 000.

“The matter forms part of Project Honey Badger, a government initiative led by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sars and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI),” Mohlatlole said.

“The project aims to improve tax compliance by prosecuting individuals and entities that fail to meet their statutory tax obligations.”

Charges

Maseko appeared in court facing 85 counts of contravening section 234(2)(d) of the Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011.

The charges related to the failure to submit pay as you earn (PAYE), value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) returns.

Directors

Mohlatlole said the state argued that Maseko and Sonwabo Mtshazo were directors of the five companies, which failed to submit more than 85 tax returns over several years.

“State Advocate Athenkosi Mancoba argued that the failure to submit tax returns hampers Sars in fulfilling its mandate to administer tax effectively and collect revenue. The entities have since submitted all their outstanding returns, enabling Sars to assess them.”

Investigation

The investigation began after Sars opened a case in September 2025. Mohlatlole said. “It was not a joint investigation, and no tip-off was received.”

The NPA has welcomed the conviction, which it said “reinforces the importance of complying with tax legislation and reminds taxpayers of their legal obligation to submit tax returns as required by law.”