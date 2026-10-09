Three-row Nissan Tekton edges closer to reality in new spy images

Still unnamed model is known to be under investigation for South African market introduction.

Spied for the first time last month undergoing testing, Nissan’s incoming new seven-seater based on the Tekton has again been sighted in India ahead of its world debut next year.

Still unnamed

Set to be become Nissan’s most affordable three-row SUV for developing markets, the still unnamed newcomer will be produced alongside the Tekton at alliance partner Renault’s plant in Chennai, and have seating for six or seven.

Initially depicted in sections, the latest images provide a clearer image of the Tekton’s sibling, which reports have alleged will have an overall length increase by 300 mm.

Nissan Tekton 7 Seater Spied With Radar Based ADAS – R18 225/60 Tyre Read more at… https://t.co/o2GMQlM5f2 . https://t.co/wfSy6ZHAsz – RushLane (@rushlane) October 5, 2026

Spotted by rushlane.com, the prototype rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and has the same LED headlights and apparent grille as the Tekton, now though with a third window and D-pillar.

Previously seen with taillights different to that of the Tekton, Nissan’s take on the now Indian assembled Renault Duster, the publication also reports the inclusion of a wave radar on the rear bumper it says points to a more comprehensive array of driver assistance systems.

Shrouded in mystery

Unknown for now, though, is whether the newcomer will have interior differences to the Tekton, or whether the sole change will be the three-row seating.

Tekton officially debuted in South Africa in September. Picture: Charl Bosch

Up front, the “extended wheelbase” Tekton is unlikely to have the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine as this could prove underpowered.

As such, it will be powered by the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and possibly the self-charging 1.8-litre hybrid currently only available in the Indian market Duster.

Wanted for South Africa

Aside from India, the three-row Tekton is being investigated for South Africa as one of three new products on the brand’s wishlist for 2027.

Should approval be given, it will be positioned between the Tekton and X-Trail in filling the gap between the flagship Tekna+ priced at R529 999 and the most affordable X-Trail Visia stickered at R599 900.

For the moment, expect more details to emerge, either as spy images or official information, over the remaining months and into the new year.