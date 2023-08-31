Court acquits four women in Prince Lethukuthula Zulu murder case

The women were, however, found guilty of theft

The High Court in Johannesburg has acquitted the four women accused of killing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, on charges of murder and possession of drugs.

However, Tshegofatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola and Gontse Tlhoele were found guilty of theft.

On 06 November 2020, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s body was discovered by security guards at his residential complex in Northworld, Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Drugging men with Eyegene: Prince Lethukuthula’s alleged killers confess

His friend, Nkosi Msimang, was found unconscious in his room.

According to the NPA, Zulu and his friend Msimang went to an entertainment establishment in Randburg before the ordeal. They met the accused and were informed they were celebrating Moremane’s birthday. The celebrations continued until they decided to go to Zulu’s place of residence to continue with the celebration.

“The accused left the deceased and Msimang unconscious and stole house items before fleeing the scene,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Police were called to the scene by a neighbour.

Msimang woke up and was disoriented, but Zulu was declared dead on the scene.

The police investigated and linked the accused to the crime by DNA found at the scene. The accused were arrested, and some of the stolen items were recovered. The police also found tablets on Mmola that were used to drug Msimang. The cause of death was said to be drug-related.

ALSO READ: Five charged with murder of Zulu Prince Lethukuthula involved in theft syndicate, court hears

The court found that the state failed to prove the source of the drugs found to have been ingested by Lethukuthula, and could not prove that any of the women were found to have drugs.

The state further failed to prove that the deceased involuntarily took the cocaine, and the women were therefore acquitted on the murder and possession of drugs charge.

The NPA said it would study the judgment and communicate further.

The case was postponed to 06 October 2023 for sentencing.