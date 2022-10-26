Drugging men with Eyegene: Prince Lethukuthula’s killers confess

Cheryl Kahla

Gontse Tlhoele, one of the murder accused in Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s case, testified in court on Tuesday and admitted to drugging men with Eyegene.

Gontse – along with Tshegofatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mnola, Gontse Tlhoele, and Dakalo Mbedzi – had been charged with murder and theft.

Mbedzi has since passed away. The trial proceeded at the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s murder

Previous court appearances

The women drugged Prince Zulu and stole his belongings.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court at the time the women were part of a syndicate.

The syndicate’s operations date back to as early as 2017, and involved them “drugging people and stealing their money”.

“As a consequence of the actions of the accused, drugging [Prince Lethukuthula] led to his death”, Baba said on 23 November 2020.

During a court appearance a month later, Mmola turned to the family – who was seated at the front of the public gallery – as she was being led to the cells.

She could be heard whispering: “Sorry”.

Drugging men with Eyegene

On Tuesday, 25 October 2022, Koaile revealed to the court via a confession statement that they targeted “men at taverns who were on the hunt for stocko“.

“We had Eyegene drops and waiting for the males who approached one of us and asked her to go with them to their house and have sex with them”.

Afterwards, they would steal electric appliances and money. The women also confessed to spiking drinks and robbing men for three years.

Prince Lethukuthula’s death

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, 50, was the eldest son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

On the night of his murder, neighbours reported hearing “a lot of screaming and glass being broken”, and police discovered a broken window upon their arrival.

At the time of his passing, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expressed its condolences, saying the “Prince still had many years of his life ahead of him”.

“Prince Lethukuthula leaves a legacy of care for the Zulu nation that will live in our hearts”.

