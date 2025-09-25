Free State man gets 32 years for HIV revenge attack on couple

Free State man jailed 32 years for raping, kidnapping and assaulting couple after accusing victim’s sister of infecting him with HIV.

A Free State man will serve 32 years in prison after he violently raped, assaulted and kidnapped an Edenville couple following an HIV accusation.

Thabang Jacob Masike, 28, accused a man’s family of infecting him with HIV on 3 March 2022, in Edenville, a small farming town in the Fezile Dabi district, northern Free State.

The victims, a couple, were asleep when Masike confronted them armed with a panga. He accused the woman’s boyfriend’s sister of infecting him with HIV.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Masike forced the girlfriend to tie her boyfriend’s hands with a jersey before he restrained him even more with an electrical cord.

The accused assaulted the boyfriend with a panga and forced him into another room.

“Masike then abducted the complainant and her 18-month-old baby and raped her in a nearby field,” Senokoatsane said.

The NPA said the boyfriend managed to free himself and Masike fled. The next day, the girlfriend reported the incident to the police and pointed out Masike, leading to his arrest.

In court, he claimed the sexual act with the girlfriend was consensual, but the Kroonstad Regional Court rejected his defence.

The court convicted Masike on all charges of rape, kidnapping, assault, intimidation and malicious injury to property.

He was sentenced to four years for malicious injury to property, assault and intimidation, three years for kidnapping and 25 years for rape, without the possibility of parole.

The court also ordered that Masike’s name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Prosecutor Kholofelo Tlhaloane submitted a Victim Impact Statement, assisted by court preparation officer Seloane Lenkoane, as part of the sentencing aggravation. The statement described the survivor’s devastating emotional and psychological effects.

Senokoatsane said the NPA commended Tlhaloane and Lenkoane for ensuring that Masike faced justice for his crimes.

The NPA welcomed the sentence as a reflection of the seriousness of the offences and a stern warning that gender-based violence will not be tolerated.

“The NPA remains committed to prioritising the prosecution of sexual offences and ensuring justice for victims,” Senokoatsane said.

“All cases of sexual violence encroach on the constitutional rights of victims to dignity, freedom and privacy – rights the NPA is dedicated to protecting through vigorous prosecution.”