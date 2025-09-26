Gauteng pastor accused of minor church member’s rape out on bail

The 57-year-old pastor was ordered to not return to Ratanda, where he lives while he is out on bail.

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse which may be upsetting or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A Gauteng pastor who is accused of raping a 17-year-old church member has been granted R2 000 bail.

Appearing in the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the 57-year-old man was given strict bail conditions, although he was not declared a flight risk.

He is required to report to the Nigel Police Station every Sunday between 8am and 4pm, to refrain from contacting the girl he allegedly raped and not to return to Ratanda, where his home is.

The religious leader was arrested on 14 September and faces three counts of rape.

Cleansing ceremony turned into alleged rape

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, his arrest came after he allegedly called the girl on the same day, requesting that she come for a cleansing ceremony at the church, which operates from where he lives.

However, the pastor allegedly had ulterior motives.

“Thereafter, the accused followed her to the bedroom, requested her to undress, but when the complainant refused, the accused forcefully removed her clothes, pushed her onto the bed, and began to apply oil on her body,” Mahanjana said in a statement.

“When she arrived, the accused instructed her to go to the main house and enter the bedroom,” she added.

The pastor then allegedly raped the teen by penetrating her vagina with his penis twice and also inserting a vibrator.

Mahanjana said when the accused was done, the girl managed to escape and ran home, where she told her mother what had happened.

“On the same day, a case was opened against the accused, and he was arrested at his place of residence.”

Bail granted

During bail proceedings, the man asked to be released on bail through his legal representative, citing that he had no previous convictions and has a fixed address.

He said he would suffer financially if remanded in custody since he is a breadwinner, and if he is not released on bail, he will suffer financially as he is a breadwinner andhas a chronic illness.

“However, the state prosecutor, Kutelani Nndanganeni, opposed his release on bail, arguing that the accused is charged with a serious offence and that he could evade trial, as such an offence carries a hefty sentence,” Mahanjana said.

Nndanganeni further said that the accused was in a position of trust which he took advantage of, that he is well known to the girl as they stay in the same area, and that the accused can receive medical treatment in prison.

Delivering the bail judgement, magistrate Gerhard Strydom concurred with the points the accused made.

Strydom said that such matters take a long time before trial commences, and it was therefore in the interest of justice to release him on bail.

The case was postponed to 4 November for further investigation.

‘Unite against GBV’

Mahanjana said the NPA commended the vigilance of the girl’s mother, whose swift action led to the accused’s arrest.

“The NPA urges families and communities to remain vigilant, report suspected abuse promptly, and support survivors through Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCC’s), which offer medical, psychological, and legal assistance.”

She said the case highlighted the critical role of parents in recognising signs of abuse and acting decisively.

“The NPA calls on South Africans to unite against GBV, fostering safe environments where children’s constitutional rights to dignity and safety are upheld, and perpetrators face the full might of the law.”

