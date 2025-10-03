GDE welcomes sentencing of fraudsters in ghost employee scheme

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona stressed that the matter should serve as a deterrent to officials tempted to engage in fraud.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has welcomed the sentencing of two former employees and an external accomplice convicted of fraud, forgery and theft in connection with a ghost employee scam that cost the department millions.

The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, handed down sentencing on Thursday against the trio.

The convictions followed an internal GDE risk investigation that exposed a fraudulent scheme in which seven employees from the Human Resources Unit at the Gauteng West District Office were implicated.

The scheme defrauded the department of about R3 million through the creation and processing of payments for non-existent employees.

The sentences were as follows: the first former employee received 10 years’ imprisonment, with four years suspended, along with two six-year sentences that will run concurrently.

The second former employee was sentenced to eight years in prison. The external accomplice was sentenced to three years, suspended for five years.

Fraud will not be tolerated

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the outcome reinforced the department’s position against corruption.

“This sentencing sends a strong message that fraud and corruption will not be tolerated in our sector. We are encouraged by the collaboration between our internal teams and law enforcement in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” said Chiloane.

He added that the department will continue to strengthen internal controls and uphold a culture of accountability.

The GDE said it was encouraged by the work of its risk management unit and law enforcement.

“We commend the diligent work of our internal Risk Management officials who exposed the scheme, as well as the dedicated efforts of the South African Police Service (Saps) and other law enforcement agencies whose investigations ensured accountability,” the department said.

Department ‘satisfied’ with outcome

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona stressed that the matter should serve as a deterrent to officials tempted to engage in fraud.

“We are satisfied as a department. The law took its course, and our officials testified because they did a lot of work in terms of their investigation,” said Mabona.

He explained that the department deliberately communicated with employees about the case to highlight the consequences of criminal activity.

“This was really meant to be a deterrent to all our employees that you don’t need to engage in any criminal activity because consequences will be dire,” Mabona said.

Whistleblowing made a difference

According to Mabona, the case originated when a school principal detected irregularities linked to staff records.

“You might have had ghost employees, but one way or the other, an official would pick it up and you would end up in trouble,” he said.

Mabona added that while the department does not influence sentencing outcomes, it was satisfied that the case was proven beyond a reasonable doubt and that justice was served.

“Our internal risk officials started the investigation, and then they called upon the police to take over the process. That is encouraging, and it should be a deterrent to any employee who wants to engage in criminal activity,” he said.

