Two former GDE employees convicted of fraud and theft to be sentenced

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that two former employees and an external accomplice will appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, for sentencing on Wednesday and Thursday.

The three were found guilty on 23 May 2025 of multiple charges, including fraud, forgery and theft, linked to a ghost employee scheme that defrauded the department of about R3.8 million.

The external accomplice is the brother of one of the convicted former staff members.

According to the GDE, the scheme was uncovered through an internal risk investigation, which revealed the involvement of seven employees from the Human Resources Unit at the Gauteng West District office.

A criminal case was opened in 2016, which led to the arrests and eventual convictions.

Seven employees dismissed

The department said five other employees implicated in the fraud were dismissed following internal disciplinary processes. In total, seven employees lost their jobs as a result of the scandal.

“These dismissals were challenged at the Public Service Sectoral Bargaining Council, but the department successfully defended its actions at both the Labour Court and the Labour Appeal Court, with the decision upheld in January 2025,” the GDE said.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the convictions highlight the department’s determination to root out corruption.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to protecting public funds and upholding integrity. We initiated the investigation, took decisive disciplinary action and ensured justice was served. It should also serve as a deterrent for anyone considering criminal activity in our sector,” said Chiloane.

Strengthening controls

The department said it has reinforced its internal controls and risk management systems to prevent and detect corruption in the future.

“The GDE has strengthened its systems to act decisively against unethical behaviour while promoting a culture of accountability across all offices and schools,” it said.

Sentencing proceedings will continue at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 1 and 2 October 2025.

