Gigaba appears in court, awaiting Transnet corruption docket

Gigaba is facing corruption charges linked to procurement activities at Transnet.

ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has made an appearance in court on charges of corruption linked to procurement activities at Transnet.

Gigaba appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a postponement of the matter enrolled against him.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said they have formally added Gigaba as the fifth accused in a corruption case involving former Transnet executives.

“The matter was postponed to 30 January 2026 for the disclosure of the docket, as well as the provision of an indictment, and a date for the transfer of the case to the high court.”

Docket

Gigaba’s office stated that it is awaiting the docket.

“At this stage, we have not yet received the docket, disclosure material, or any particulars outlining the factual or legal basis of the allegation.

“Our client maintains his innocence and will address the allegations through the court process, in accordance with the rule of law. Today’s appearance was procedural, and no substantive proceedings took place,” Gigaba’s office said.

‘My conscience is clear’

Gigaba was first ordered to appear in court on corruption charges on 7 November 2025.

At the time, Gigaba said he respects the processes of constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties.

“My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office – my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service.

Transnet corruption

The Transnet corruption probe centres on irregular contracts and payments worth billions of rand that were unlawfully awarded.

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh, and Garry Pita, and former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, linked to a dodgy R93 million locomotive tender, have already appeared in court.

Their appearance emanates from the period in which Transnet engaged in the process of acquiring locomotives to expand and modernise the country’s rail infrastructure, during which the tender processes were flouted, and three contracts were irregularly awarded to provide Transnet with 95, 100 and 1064 locomotives in three different contracts, resulting in a loss of billions of rands for Transnet.

Other accused

Others who have been charged include Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian director Daniel Roy, and Albatime owner Kuben Moodley.

Their charges, which include fraud, corruption, and money laundering, stem from the locomotive transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

The estimated cost of the Transnet project reportedly increased from approximately R38 billion in 2012 to over R50 billion.

Forensic report

A 2018 forensic report found that Molefe had misled the state-owned entity’s board about its obligation to inform then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba about the spike in the project’s costs.

Gigaba’s tenure at Transnet was marred by controversy over alleged undue influence in major procurement deals.

While he saw efforts to promote BEE and industrial development, the State Capture Inquiry later found he encouraged Transnet to bypass Treasury rules and approved appointments that enabled corruption.

